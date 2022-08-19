The “Not Quite” Grand Inquisitor Is Hot Toys’ Next Star Wars Figure

Even though Star Wars: Rebels was kind of silly, especially with the helicopter lightsabers, the Inquisitors were an excellent addition to the lore overall. Using Force-sensitive beings to hunt down the remaining Jedi is an intelligent move. It’s too bad that the character designs didn’t work out when the Grand Inquisitor jumped from CGI to live-action.

If you were a fan of the not-very-egg-shaped Grand Inquisitor from Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, then this announcement from Hot Toys is all you! The character, complete with an LED lightsaber and toned-down alien features, is coming to the company’s line of 1/6th scale premium action figures. The Grand Inquisitor can be pre-ordered right now through Sideshow Collectibles. He is priced at $260 and has an expected ship date between October 2023 and March 2024.

Not much is known about the Empire’s Grand Inquisitor. The Pau’an is the leader of an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi survivors who escaped Order 66. He reports directly to Darth Vader. Like his superior, the Inquisitor is an intimidating figure, dressed in black and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber.

If the Disney+ version of the character is your thing, then you’ll want to know that he comes with these parts and accessories:

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

– One (1) open left hand

– One (1) right fist

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) black colored Imperial officer cape with burgundy inner linings and black patterns

– One (1) LED-lighted black colored chest armor with badge (power operated)

– One (1) dark grey colored shirt with shoulder armors

– One (1) pair of dark grey colored Imperial officer pants with armors

– One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

– One (1) black colored belt with luminous reflective effect

– One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (power operated) with double blades

– One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

– One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

– One (1) Darth Vader hologram miniature

– One (1) holoprojector

– Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

Release date: Approximately Q4, 2023 – Q1, 2024

*Prototype shown, final product may be slightly different

**Light up function operated using USB power

***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required

****Luminous reflective effect can be activated by UV black light torch (not included)

If I were collecting Star Wars Hot Toys figures, I’d probably get the Inquisitor just for his lightsaber. It could look cool being brandished by Darth Maul, Vader, or even Kylo Ren. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

