The Muppets Are Headed to the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival







Disney’s next festival will kick off in EPCOT on July 27 and will run through November 18th. The EPCOT Internationa Food & Wine Festival is bringing some new kitchens and now The Muppets to the event.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant Beaker will be bringing the Muppet Labs to the Odyssey for a new Brew-Wing Lab.

“Don your lab coats and prepare to experiment with delicious flavors as Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites guests on a flavorful adventure, featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs!”

The duo will be welcoming guests to their “taste-testing headquarters,” where they will offer some of their “kooky concoctions,” including offerings like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings and even a Pickle Milkshake.

Not going to lie; the Pickle Milkshake might be too much for me. Unnecessarily spicy anything is a win with my kids, though.

I’m just happy to see Disney doing more with the Muppets. They’re definitely a welcome addition to the festival! I can’t wait to see how Disney integrates the “taste-testing” lab.

As an aside, I wonder if this is a test to see how popular the Muppet Labs are to possibly put them into the Imagination Labs at Journey into Imagination. There were some rumors about The Muppets joining Figment previously.

Source: Disney Parks Blog