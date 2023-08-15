The Mirabel Meet and Greet Will Start Next Month in The Magic Kingdom

Earlier this summer the Merida Meet and Greet area in the Fairytale Gardens closed. This was to make way for a transition to the new Mirabel Meet and Greet. The area is being transformed into the “Encanto” Casita, and this new character interaction will begin on September 15th.
Along with this new meet and greet guests can find Bruno in the Disney Adventure Friends Calvacade. His appearances will also begin on September 15.
Source: The Disney Parks Blog
