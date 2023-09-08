The Marvels Will Be Releasing To Imax After Dune 2 Release Date Change







It appears that ‘The Marvels’ will be released to Imax theaters after ‘Dune 2’ was pushed back to 2024. Disney is, for now, staying the course with its November Marvel film, as many other films have been shifted to 2024 over the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

While ‘Dune 2’ was going to get solo time on the Imax screens, it seems that ‘The Marvels’ will have to share with other films, including ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds’ and ‘Snakes and Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Disney is seemingly choosing to release the film as it will have less competition now, and frankly, they need any theatrical win they can get. Plus, this film has already had a couple of previous release dates that Disney had changed before, It was meant to be out by now.

I have to wonder if Imax wants to have backups in case another film pulls back till 2024 because they are replacing one film with a rotation of three other films.

Apparently, the news was broken by the Imax CEO Richard Gelfond at the Goldman Sachs Communcacopia + Technology Conference.

Imax is set to screen alternative Hollywood tentpoles like Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, Lionsgate’s latest Hunger Games sequel and Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gelfond is putting all three films into play, while ‘Dune 2’ will get an exclusive window next year.

“Now that it moved, we can play all three and we have a great title next year in Dune.”

It seems the Gelfond is going to keep Imax theater screens filled even if Hollywood continues to strike. They are even going to customize film choices to the location, giving films from those markets a chance to run on the big screens.

“Imax will also program local language films in select markets in the event of continuing disruption to the Hollywood theatrical release schedule from the dual strikes.”

He apparently finished off his announcements by saying that people aren’t that concerned about the strikes.

“We have a lot of levers to push. So, no, I don’t think people are that worked up about the strikes.”

‘The Marvels’ is currently set to release on November 10, 2023.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter