‘The Marvels’ Was the Most Viewed Movie Somewhere Recently!







The Marvels left the box office as the worst-performing MCU film in the franchise’s history. However, the female-led sci-fi film may have found its audience on streaming.

I was completely unaware that the Nielson ratings were still around, but a reader’s tip pointed me to the audience measurement and data collector’s site. There, I found that The Marvels held the top spot for movies on streaming services in the US for one week in February.

Image Credit: NielsenAccording to the company’s chart, The Marvels shot to the top when it premiered on Disney+ on February 7th. Subscribers to the streaming service watched 558 million minutes of the Brie Larson-led flick.

If we assume that viewers watched the film’s entire 1h 45m runtime, 318,857,142 people sat through it. Of course, the viewership number is likely even higher since not everyone waits until the screen goes black before clicking off.

This is the latest data Nielson has released. So, it may be possible that The Marvels has maintained that spot into March. However, I’m sure it will lose that crown once Disney’s Wish is released.

Unfortunately, Disney is not more transparent with their numbers. I’d like to know how many people watched the whole thing, skipped to the post-credit sequences, and where most viewers exited.

Interestingly, Netflix led the chart with the most titles, while Disney only appeared at the top and bottom. Their lowest-ranking movie was 2023’s Pixar film Elemental (another movie that didn’t do as well as expected).

It’s also noteworthy that American Assassin, a 2017 movie starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, and Sanaa Lathan, was trailing so closely behind The Marvels. Audience behavior is definitely a weird thing.

What did you think of the latest MCU movie? Did it deserve to be shunned, or was it the victim of bad press? Let us know!

[Source: Nielsen]