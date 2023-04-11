‘The Marvels’ Trailer Dropped and is ALREADY Getting Downvoted to Oblivion







The first real look at Captain Marvel 2 aka The Marvels just dropped on YouTube about an hour ago, and it’s already being downvoted to oblivion.

The much delayed MCU film is an all-female Marvel team-up, as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) now shares the spotlight with two more “Marvels” that were introduced in Disney+ series — Monica Rambeau [maybe] aka Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

The Beastie Boys’ classic “Intergalactic” is the background music for the trailer, and the first line we hear is “don’t you tell me to smile.”

Har, har, hardy har, har Marvel.

The trailer hints at the plot which seems to involve the three Marvels switching places for some reason. Monica drops into some possible Kree-Skrull (?) action on the moon. Oh, and Sam Jackson is there once again as Nick Fury. And so is the space cat that scratched out his eye (to which Ms. Marvel actually has a funny reaction to.)

But the bigger story here is the trailer is already getting massively downvoted on YouTube, and one has to wonder if it’ll overtake Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid as the most downvoted trailer on the platform’s history.

As of the publication of this article, the trailer sits at 191,000 upvotes to 90,000 downvotes. And I fully expect that to flip upside down once the rest of the internet realizes the trailer is online.

Given the drama around the last Captain Marvel movie, this isn’t shocking. And I’m sure the media will run with it just being a bunch of “misogynistic alt-right trolls” or something… but dang, are there really enough of those guys around to tank a movie trailer? And wouldn’t they have something better to do than dunk on a Marvel movie?

While there probably are a small group of people downvoting because “Woman Movie Bad,” the truth is probably more nuanced. The MCU is now indisputably in decline, Brie Larson has a reputation for being “unlikable,” and the trailer looks pretty mid to be honest.

All of this aside, this movie might get massacred at the box office just because of its placement. It’s sandwiched between Dune 2 and a Hunger Games prequel. It might be that Disney knows it wasn’t going to perform well (especially after the disastrous Ant-Man 3, which honestly had more going for it) and decided to just dump it there, take the L and move on like they did with Strange World.

Then again, the first Captain Marvel broke a billion dollars at the box office, so who knows?

Regardless, it’s going a long, long summer leading up to the release of this movie. But it’ll give YouTubers and bloggers something to squabble over.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.