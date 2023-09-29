‘The Marvels’ Receives a Fortunate Release Date for the China Market







The latest Marvel movie, “The Marvels,” will be released to the China market at the same time as the United States release window.

“The Marvels” will be released on November 10, 2023, in theatres. This movie serves as a sequel to the box office successful “Captain Marvel.” The fortune of getting a release date in China that matches the premier in other places in the world serves as a major positive for this latest Marvel movie.

Especially since after the pandemic, major Hollywood movies have struggled to receive release dates for the China market to match the rest of the world. The China market has also placed more restrictions on movies. This has caused movie studios, even Marvel, to adjust their films in some cases for the Asian market.

Adjusting major movies slightly for different cultures and countries has always been done in minor ways. However, the Chinese market, along with a few other ones, has taken a more focused look at major movies being shown in its culture.

This variable, combined with post-pandemic box office results, has caused movie studios to take a hard look at their product. Marvel, for example, has faced some soft earnings for their movie over the last few years.

For Marvel, an unofficial ban seemed to be in place, keeping its movies out of the Chinese market. This looked to be happening until the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in China several months after its rollout elsewhere.

Good News for “The Marvels”

So, this confirmed release date, in China, for “The Marvels” marks great news for the success internationally for this movie. “Captain Marvel” did well in China before the pandemic. “Captain Marvel” made over $154M in China. That previous Chinese box office success exceeds anything since the pandemic in China.

“The Marvels” was directed by Nia DaCosta. It stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L. Jackson. We know in “The Marvels” that Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) has become her own powerful woman, no longer under Kree’s control. However, unintended consequences see her facing the stress of a destabilized universe. When her responsibilities cause her to go to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form The Marvels.

We know this movie will be a bit outside the norm for Marvel. This short description gives us some idea of the hijinks to ensue for movie audiences.

“The Marvels” caught another break being released to IMAX due to the date change for the “Dune” movie. These positive turns of events should lead to more success for this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Will this be the bounce-back movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Does this Chinese release date mean good things for future Marvel projects? We will have to wait and see. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.