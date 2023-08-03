The Marvel/Ultraman Crossover May Have Been Delayed







In 2022 it had been announced that Marvel Comics would be having a crossover between the world of the Avengers and the world of Ultraman from Tsuburaya Productions. The announcement was made via the 2022 Anime Expo in Los Angeles.



The book was to follow the meeting of heroes from both the East and the West, joining forces to save humanity from destruction. Writer Kyle Higgins, who had previously helmed 2020’s The Rise of Ultraman comic at Marvel, was said to be one of the head creatives on the project.







But one year later we still haven’t seen or heard any news. No announcements were made at this year’s Anime Expo or San Diego Comic Con, leading to some that the project may have been shelved or even canceled.



One curious fan @PASCMatt1, on the platform formerly known as Twitter, asked Kyle and co-writer Mat Groom if there was any news on the project.



“Just wondering, do either of you two know if this crossover is still happening? Haven’t heard anything in over a year.“



Kyle then replied shortly after:



“I believe it’s still happening but we’re not sure when.“



While the project may not have been officially canceled, it is still worrying for some fans as nobody is sure how long Marvel will have access to the Ultraman license before it expires.



Recently DC Comics announced their own giant crossover with the Justice League battling both Godzilla and King Kong in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Marvel had crossed over with Godzilla in the past, but now he is meeting their biggest competition.







Hopefully, the project won’t be too long of a wait as many fans await seeing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes join forces with the hero from the Land of Light. Perhaps they will battle large Marvel villains such as Fin Fang Foom or even Galactus.



Source: Twitter X