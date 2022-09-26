The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest Ultimate LEGO Set Is $599.99

Yes, this LEGO Razor Crest kit really is $599.99. It’s even more expensive than the HasLab version that launched last year, and the LEGO ship is smaller, too. This could be inflation or just the outcome of how expensive LEGO kits tend to be. As far as scale, it is a pretty large ship measuring 28″ long.

The kit comprises 6,187 pieces and includes five Minifigures: Blurrg, Grogu, The Mandalorian, Kuiil, and a Mythrol. The ship has a cock pit, a cargo compartment, and a loading dock at the back. Unfortunately, there are no illuminated bricks, which is a shame considering the price.

The Razor Crest’s release date is October 7th, but VIP members can start ordering this set on October 3rd.

The Mandalorian’s armored transport shuttle – Recall memorable Star Wars : The Mandalorian scenes with this LEGO® Star Wars ™ Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model of The Razor Crest (75331)

: The Mandalorian scenes with this LEGO® ™ Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model of The Razor Crest (75331) 5 Star Wars ™ characters – The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO® minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a buildable Blurrg LEGO figure to fit inside The Razor Crest’s cargo compartment

™ characters – The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO® minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a buildable Blurrg LEGO figure to fit inside The Razor Crest’s cargo compartment Easy-access, detailed interior – Removable engines and cockpit, 2 side hatches and a cargo compartment with space for the Blurrg, a weapons cabinet and LEGO® minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber

Detachable escape pod – The escape pod has space inside for a minifigure. Display the LEGO® minifigures and figures on the stand next to the plaque, which shows the vital facts about The Razor Crest

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 6,186-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to another Star Wars : The Mandalorian fan, advanced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars ™ UCS sets

: The Mandalorian fan, advanced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO ™ UCS sets Brick-built centerpiece – This Star Wars™ starship measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 28 in. (72 cm) long and 19.5 in. (50 cm) wide

What do you think about this thing? Is it worth $600? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: LEGO]