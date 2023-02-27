The Mandalorian’s Paz Vizsla Joins The ‘Star Wars’ Hot Toys Line







The heavy gunner Paz Vizsla from The Mandalorian now has his own Hot Toys action figure. He may not have won the Dark Sabre, but he does have some of the coolest armor and weaponry of any Mando we’ve seen yet from Disney’s Star Wars.

The giant, intimidating warrior comes with a sizeable battling blaster, a jetpack with effects pieces, an energy shield, and a few pairs of interchangeable hands.

Paz is scheduled to ship sometime during the second and third quarters of 2024. Paz Vizsla can be pre-ordered right now via Sideshow Collectibles. He’s priced at $285.

Jon Favreau voices the Children of the Watch member. He and the Armorer may be the only remaining cultish Mandalorians left after the remnants of the Galactic Empire raided their Nevarro hideout. Will they join with the less orthodox Mandos in the show’s third season? We’ll find out when the season premiers on Disney+on March 1st.

Paz includes the following parts and accessories:

– Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relaxed hand

– One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster

– One (1) right hand for holding blade

– One (1) gesture right hand

Costume:

– One (1) beige and black colored undersuit with blue and yellow colored weathered shoulder armors

– One (1) blue colored chest armor

– One (1) yellow colored left gauntlet

– One (1) brown colored right gauntlet

– One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pouches

– One (1) brown colored waist sash

– One (1) pair of blue colored thigh guards

– One (1) pair of yellow colored left knee guards

– One (1) pair of blue and yellow colored calf guards

– One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with blue armor plates

Weapons:

– One (1) energy shield (attachable to left forearm)

– One (1) articulated heavy blaster with detachable strip

– One (1) blade

Accessories:

– One (1) jetpack

– One (1) pair of real-like thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

– One (1) ammo belt for heavy blaster

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

If you’re looking for more Hot Toys figures based on The Mandalorian, check out the Droids collection we covered last year. Will you be tuning in this week to catch the season premiere of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Hot Toys]