‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Delayed Until March 2023

The Mandalorian is now set to return with its third season on March 1, 2023.

Initially, fans were expecting to see Mando/Din Djarin and his adopted son, Grogu, back with more adventures some time in February 2023. At Brazilian convention CCXP 2022, however, series star Pedro Pascal along with showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced that season 3 will instead release Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

Disney also took the news to Twitter during the event.

Pascal teased at CCXP that there will be surprises in the new season.

“There’s so much that you’re going to see,” Pascal said. “I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises. We were all able to keep Baby Grogu a secret. We were all able to keep Luke Skywalker’s return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep.”

What or who could these “secrets” be?

The Direct suggested that Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Chopper, Grand Admiral Thrawn (who was named dropped in the second season of The Mandalorian), and Hera Syndulla could all make an appearance in season 3 since they will be in the new Star Wars live action Disney+ series, Ahsoka. This is likely since Disney used The Book of Boba Fett to more or less serve as Mando Season 2.5.

Regardless of what the surprises are, we are all just excited to see our favorite space dad and son together again, and we definitely know Pascal is too! During Star Wars Celebration, he opened up about his character’s reunion with Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett.

“It was scary, wasn’t it? To be separated like that. Jon and Dave called me, and they told me that they would be bridging seasons two and three with “The Book Of Boba Fett”, as far as Mandalorian and Grogu were concerned. I just thought that was brilliant. What I didn’t expect is such a beautiful, lonely episode that Bryce Dallas Howard directed so incredibly. And also, for the reunion to be precious, but also just quite sudden and natural.”

