The Mandalorian Confirms Cara Dune Is Still In A Galaxy Far Far Away







Today is the debut of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 and fans of the show have gotten an answer to the question “What will they say happened to Cara Dune?”

The answer seemingly has come in the first episode of Season Three when Din Djarin (Mando) comes back to Nevarro he notices that Dune isn’t there. Greek Karga tells him that the New Republic recruited her to a special forces unit and she left the planet. He then offers Mando her job.

So we know she’s still out there, ironically the spin off plan for her was a ‘Rangers of the New Republic‘ show. That was reportedly canceled when the Cara Dune actress, Gina Carano was.

For those that somehow don’t know, the actress who played Cara Dune, was canceled by Twitter and eventually Lucasfilm fired her from the show. You can read more about that here and the debate about how other actors can post questionable things and not get fired here.

Of course after Carano’s firing many have wondered what would happen to the popular Cara Dune character. Executive Producers Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni previously talked to Deadline about the character ahead of the premiere.

Famuyiwa, who also directed Episodes 1, 7 and 8 of Season 3 told Deadline:

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative, and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Dave Filoni discussed how Cara was “a great character” and how she could be somewhere else in the galaxy:

“It’s a big galaxy, and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time. We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that. Now Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. [There are] different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan [who] take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

Basically Cara Dune is still out there and still popular. The Mandalorian is going to focus on Mandalorians (which makes sense) but they have not taken the character entirely off the board. One has to wonder if we will see her come back with another actress or even Gina Carano at some point. Although, I’m not sure Carano would want to come back after everything that has happened.

Only time will tell.

Source: Deadline, Comicbook.com