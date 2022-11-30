The Mandalorian Collection Launches At Vera Bradley November 30

Vera Bradley has announced another ‘Star Wars’ collection. This time the focus is on ‘The Mandalorian’ (which is mostly Grogu.) The new collection will be available on November 30 in stores and at 9AM EST on VeraBradley.com.
So far we’ve seen three patterns including ‘The Mandalorian Medallion’ ‘The Grogu Medallion’ and ‘Mando and Grogu.’
Tomorrow we will have a better idea of what’s in the collection.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
