The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Disneyland in November

This is the way.

Disney announced today at D23 Expo that The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) are coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland beginning in mid-November. The announcement was made on stage by Disney Parks boss Josh D’Amaro and Jon Favereau.

We have our first look at the Mandalorian and Grogu before they begin encountering guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park beginning in mid-November! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zb2PhWp0ui — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

The Mandalorian arrives with baby Yoda #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/F3vR8KJqqN — Joseph Pimentel (@Josephpimentel) September 11, 2022

Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) are coming to Disneyland!! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KJzAQ6u0VZ — Rachel Chapman⁷ (@LadyTomHanks) September 11, 2022

It’s been known for months that the Mando would be added in some capacity to Galaxy’s Edge, but this is the the first proper glimpse of the Mando character costume and animatronic Grogu. It’s been rumored that this might be a precursor to an eventual retheming of the Star Wars land to the Disney+ series timeline, but Disney hasn’t given any indication that they’re pulling the trigger on a major retheme just yet.

[Source: D23 Expo]