Search
HomeMarvelThe Long-Awaited 'Ironheart' Disney+ Series Scheduled for 2025

The Long-Awaited ‘Ironheart’ Disney+ Series Scheduled for 2025

Marvel

Published on

By Mike Phalin
spot_img


Remember Ironheart? She showed up in Wakanda Forever and then vanished. Well, Riri Williams’ Disney+ journey to be the MCU’s replacement for Ironman will finally see the light of day … in 2025.

Several announcements were made at yesterday’s Disney Upfront event. Ironheart was among them, along with yet another retitle for the Agatha series.

Dominique Thorne was present during the reveals. Although the video hasn’t surfaced from this moment, the actress did speak to Deadline on the red (err…blue) carpet.

Although Thorne remained somewhat tight-lipped about the Ironheart show, which wrapped production in 2022, she was willing to give a tiny bit of info:

I think what I can say is that it definitely is offering folks a deeper dive into [Riri Williams], that I gather might have maybe have piqued some interest. Maybe she raised a couple of questions. I think lots of those could be answered in the show.

Thorne did mention that the most memorable thing for her about the production was filming the stunt work. This could be good news for those worried that the Ironheart show would be too reliant on CGI.

A trailer for the Ironheart series was screened for audiences at Disney Upfront. We checked to see if anyone had leaked it online, but no luck.

Ironheart’s popularity is certainly up for debate. When Wakana Forever’s merchandise hit stores, we can attest to the fact that the Marvel Legends figure wasn’t flying off shelves.

The lack of interest could be partly due to Hasbro’s insistence on using windowless packaging, which turned off collectors. Regardless, we saw lots of Riri Williams boxes gathering dust for several months alongside the equally undisturbed Namor toys.

Even though Bob Iger had promised to reduce the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and Disney+ shows, Ironheart is a holdover from the company’s earlier days of pumping out content.


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Planet Of The Apes Creative Team Plans A Nine Film Saga

The latest installment of the long-running Planet of the Apes franchise was released last...
Entertainment

Disney’s Bundle With Max Just Got Competition From Comcast Netflix, Apple Tv+ and Peacock.

Disney bought Hulu from Comcast and recently announced a new streaming bundle featuring Hulu,...
Marvel

Disney Announces New Title For Agatha Show “Agatha All Along”

During Disney's upfront presentation today, where Bob Iger actually showed up for the first...
Universal Orlando

Universal Releases New HHN33 Teaser

The Halloween Horror Nights Orlando account on X posted new trailer today for the...

More like this

Disney News

Planet Of The Apes Creative Team Plans A Nine Film Saga

The latest installment of the long-running Planet of the Apes franchise was released last...
Entertainment

Disney’s Bundle With Max Just Got Competition From Comcast Netflix, Apple Tv+ and Peacock.

Disney bought Hulu from Comcast and recently announced a new streaming bundle featuring Hulu,...
Marvel

Disney Announces New Title For Agatha Show “Agatha All Along”

During Disney's upfront presentation today, where Bob Iger actually showed up for the first...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC