The Long-Awaited ‘Ironheart’ Disney+ Series Scheduled for 2025







Remember Ironheart? She showed up in Wakanda Forever and then vanished. Well, Riri Williams’ Disney+ journey to be the MCU’s replacement for Ironman will finally see the light of day … in 2025.

Several announcements were made at yesterday’s Disney Upfront event. Ironheart was among them, along with yet another retitle for the Agatha series.

Dominique Thorne was present during the reveals. Although the video hasn’t surfaced from this moment, the actress did speak to Deadline on the red (err…blue) carpet.

Although Thorne remained somewhat tight-lipped about the Ironheart show, which wrapped production in 2022, she was willing to give a tiny bit of info:

“I think what I can say is that it definitely is offering folks a deeper dive into [Riri Williams], that I gather might have maybe have piqued some interest. Maybe she raised a couple of questions. I think lots of those could be answered in the show.“

Thorne did mention that the most memorable thing for her about the production was filming the stunt work. This could be good news for those worried that the Ironheart show would be too reliant on CGI.

A trailer for the Ironheart series was screened for audiences at Disney Upfront. We checked to see if anyone had leaked it online, but no luck.

Ironheart’s popularity is certainly up for debate. When Wakana Forever’s merchandise hit stores, we can attest to the fact that the Marvel Legends figure wasn’t flying off shelves.

The lack of interest could be partly due to Hasbro’s insistence on using windowless packaging, which turned off collectors. Regardless, we saw lots of Riri Williams boxes gathering dust for several months alongside the equally undisturbed Namor toys.

Even though Bob Iger had promised to reduce the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and Disney+ shows, Ironheart is a holdover from the company’s earlier days of pumping out content.