The Little Mermaid “Kiss the Girl” Clip Released Ahead of the Movie

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Disney’s newest live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has created a lot of debate online, from topics like race-swapping, to what did they do to Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle. We know that some of the songs have also been changed, including “Kiss the Girl.” Now Disney released a teaser of this part of the film at the MTV Movie Awards last night.

 

The biggest complaint seems to be about how dark the scene is.

A lot of people do not like Ariel’s friends in live-action:

One question people had was “Why did she turn away from the kiss?”

Apparently, the book says that Ursula erased her memory so she doesn’t know the Prince has to kiss her now for “consent” reasons.

Hopefully, it all comes together well when ‘The Little Mermaid’ releases on May 26th!

What do you think about the changes to the song and the teaser? Comment and let us know!


