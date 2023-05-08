The Little Mermaid “Kiss the Girl” Clip Released Ahead of the Movie







Disney’s newest live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has created a lot of debate online, from topics like race-swapping, to what did they do to Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle. We know that some of the songs have also been changed, including “Kiss the Girl.” Now Disney released a teaser of this part of the film at the MTV Movie Awards last night.

The #MTVAwards provided a first look at “Kiss the Girl” from #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/EgMkK3YXeS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2023

The biggest complaint seems to be about how dark the scene is.

This is a color wheel, Disney.

Use it. pic.twitter.com/EE1E2yEGOI — Söpa Art – COMMISSIONS OPEN – (@Sopa_Art) May 8, 2023

Why are all of thes live actions remakes so dark? — Ethel Beavers in Drag (@ChiTreeGuy) May 8, 2023

Leaked footage of what “Under the Sea” is going to look like pic.twitter.com/ggl4AUhrOs — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) May 8, 2023

Kiss the Girl is one of the most beautiful sequences in the animated movie so ofc they make it an unlit drab sequence — M (@YesKerao) May 8, 2023

A lot of people do not like Ariel’s friends in live-action:

Flounder looks repulsive in any light. — goodshotgreen (@1goodshotgreen) May 8, 2023

I’ve never been so scared as when “Sebastian” popped on my screen and sang — Gwyneth Kate Paltrow (@PftWhat) May 8, 2023

One question people had was “Why did she turn away from the kiss?”

Apparently, the book says that Ursula erased her memory so she doesn’t know the Prince has to kiss her now for “consent” reasons.

In the beginning of the clip, Ariel got up when they were about to kiss? — Andhika Godwin 吳端漢 (@AndhikaGodwin) May 8, 2023

People, please don’t tell me one of the plot points of the new movie is Ursula casts a spell that makes Ariel *FORGET* she needs a kiss, all for the sake of making the Kiss the Girl scene a lecture about asking for consent to put Eric in the wrong. — 🦑GUNNY SACK FILLED WITH ICE TEA SQUID…ART🦑 (@squidmamaart) May 8, 2023

read this f*cking book before you complain, ursula erased ariel’s memory so ariel doesn’t know that the prince has to kiss her, she doesn’t remember the deal, that’s why she’s not desperate for a kiss pic.twitter.com/IAWCI3dzVh — daniel (@danielllllllv) May 8, 2023

Hopefully, it all comes together well when ‘The Little Mermaid’ releases on May 26th!

What do you think about the changes to the song and the teaser? Comment and let us know!