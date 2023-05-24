The Little Mermaid Inspired Travel Offered by Booking.com and Disney







“The Little Mermaid” fans should get ready for June 7 for a remarkable travel offer to enjoy an overnight stay inspired by the Disney movie.

In celebration of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” in theaters May 26, Booking.com and Disney have teamed up to kick off the summer travel season with a unique promotion. Booking.com and spokesperson Melissa McCarthy, who plays the iconic Ursula, offer “The Little Mermaid” travel inspiration to help you discover your next adventurous getaway.

The global campaign will run in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Australia. The promotion includes once-in-a-lifetime “Under the Sea” themed stays for lucky travelers. These seaworthy stays will become bookable on June 7. They will give three pairs of lucky fans a chance to immerse themselves in a travel experience inspired by “The Little Mermaid.”

Three Limited-Edition Overnight “The Little Mermaid” Stays

The three limited-edition overnight stays will take place at a Booking.com beach house in Malibu that has been completely transformed into an actual “Under the Sea” experience. Guests will enjoy a mermaid-inspired stay consisting of exploring Insta-worthy rooms with decor centered around iconic characters, including Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, and Prince Eric, to a private dinner in the home with a personal chef and a screening of “The Little Mermaid” at a nearby theater. Three separate overnight stays will become bookable on June 7 at noon Eastern time (USA). The stays will take place on June 9, 10 and 11.

Though Booking.com and Disney have given very little information about the booking procedures, we know we will be ready on June 7 for this particular deal. Each experience will include flights and airport transfers available on Booking.com. These will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.26 in honor of the day the new film will dive into theaters. So, guests must be ready for this promotion if interested on June 7.

The lucky travelers who book this incredible stay inspired by the film certainly won’t be ‘poor unfortunate souls’ as they sing along in theaters as part of this exclusive experience. Booking.com’s Melissa McCarthy said, “if someone told me I could stay in a Malibu beach house inspired by The Little Mermaid, I would pack my bags and move in tomorrow.”

“Booking.com is committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world, which is why this collaboration with Disney was a perfect fit,” says Arjan Dijk, senior vice president, and chief marketing officer at Booking.com. “Collaborating with Disney to celebrate the iconic film, The Little Mermaid, and making the premise of exploring the world from the film a reality through bookable travel experiences – from beach homes and family-friendly hotels to lighthouses, boats and castles – is something we’re excited to share with Disney fans and travelers alike looking for a little magic and inspiration this summer season.”

With the summer travel season around the corner, this promotion will also showcase the property offerings on Booking.com inspired by The Little Mermaid – from dreamy beach bungalows and various beachfront vacation rentals to family-friendly seaside resorts and everything in between. Additional properties that can be booked throughout the year on Booking.com that will give travelers “under the sea” vibes include Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai, UAE), Beach Plum Resort (Montauk, NY, U.S.), Château d’Esparron (Esparron-de-Verdon, France), Fanad Lighthouse (Letterkenny, Ireland), Lighthouse on La Palma Island (Barlovento, Spain), Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel (Kirkcolm, UK), Aleria Luxury Cave Santorini (Santorini, Greece).

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid kicks off the summer by taking global audiences under the sea for a spectacular cinematic event only in theaters on May 26th. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Booking.com and bring this film to life for fans through unique and fun travel experiences,” says Lylle Breier, SVP of global marketing partnerships, promotions, synergy & special events.

Though “The Little Mermaid” movie has gotten mixed reviews so far, this travel experience would make any fan happy. If interested, be ready on June 7.