‘The Little Mermaid’ 35th Anniversary Screening is a Swim-In Event!







It has been 35 years since Ariel enchanted audiences with her quest to be part of our world. Relive the magic of the start of the Disney Renaissance with a special “swim-in” screening of The Little Mermaid!

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Street Food Cinema will host the aquatic-themed event at the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center (11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342). Yes, you can swim and enjoy The Little Mermaid at the same time!

The 35th Anniversary Swim-in Screening will take place on Saturday, June 8, at 8 PM PT. Tickets cost $35 to $41.

Each ticket includes admission to the screening, a D23 The Little Mermaid commemorative gift, and early entry to the Aquatic Center. There are, however, a few rules and restrictions:

All attendees (on behalf of themselves and on behalf of any children accompanying them) must sign a Release and Waiver of Liability Agreement prior to admittance into the event at the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center.

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five (5) guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23 Member account information when reserving tickets.

All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and children aged 5-17 will require an event ticket for admission.

Children ages six (6) and under must be accompanied by an adult (18 years+) on a one-to-one ratio.

Children under the age of four (4) need an approved “swim diaper” or plastic pants with elastic around the waist and legs.

I hope Disney does more of these uniquely themed screenings in the future. Will we get a llama farm 25th-anniversary celebration of The Emporer’s New Groove next year? I sure hope so!

