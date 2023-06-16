The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise







With every great Halloween Horror Nights announcement stands a Halloween Horror Nights merchandise display. That may be different from how the saying goes. Still, soon after “The Last of Us” Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) house announcement, Universal Orlando Resort guests could purchase “The Last of Us” themed HHN merchandise.

“The Last of Us” merchandise can be found at Universal Studios Florida’s Five and Dime store. Also, guests can purchase it at the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.

For those hanging out outside the Five and Dime store at Universal Studios Florida on June 15, they waited after the HHN announcement of “The Last of Us” for the merchandise. As usually happens, the merchandise team did not disappoint. “The Last of Us” HHN merchandise includes a shirt and mug.

The merchandise uses imagery from the video game. With an HHN house being based on the video game, not the TV show, this makes sense.

The Last of Us HHN Shirt – $30.00

This white shirt features a silhouette of an Infected from the video game on the front. Within the shape are Joel and Ellie. The Pittsburg skyline sits behind them. The HHN house will be based on the first video game season, which uses Pittsburg as a setting.

The graphics on the shirt show blood splatter marks across the design. “The Last of Us” is printed on the right sleeve. On the back of the shirt, in red lettering, you can read “.” Most importantly, this white shirt bucks a dark-colored Halloween Horror Nights shirt trend. Guests should find these shirts cooler in Florida weather.

The Last of Us HHN Mug – $16.00

These mugs utilize a similar design based on a white background. They have an image of Joel and Ellie on one side with the words “The Last of Us” on the other. These mugs are not dishwasher safe, so please plan for that.

Please consult our article for more information about “The Last of Us” Halloween Horror Night house.