The Lack of HHN Announcements Is Starting To Tick Off Fans







Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) will begin on September 1, 2023 and unlike previous years, house announcements are not being made as speedily, and some HHN fans are starting to get vocal.

So far this year, we have a couple of confirmations like “Chucky” and “Last of Us” but “news” has mostly just been speculation maps and rumors as fans want to know what is coming. For some, the announcements are going to determine if they will spend the money to make the trek to the event. If they aren’t interested in the houses, they aren’t spending the money.

It doesn’t help that the official Halloween Horror Nights account on Twitter keeps trolling people. Like the Twitter joke about limiting they posed on July 3.

the house announcement youve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/8texkKbP2T — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 3, 2023

The comments range from amusement to irritation.

Keep this attitude up and I’ll have no choice but to go to not-so-scary — port of entry mayor 🔑 (@DarkRideStan) July 3, 2023

youll get what i give u — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 4, 2023

This is torture. Even by your standards — Megan Lott (@megara4041) July 3, 2023

Always got Instagram, tiktok n Facebook.

U aint using this as an excuse..

Chop chop now..

U got an announcement to make 😁😁 — 🧟‍♂️Ray (@Raymondbuck6) July 3, 2023

Today @HalloweenHorrorNightsORL posted this.

i can see u pic.twitter.com/ZrqoXN9qgz — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 7, 2023

I’m expecting we will get an announcement very soon. I get what they’re going for, but I think they might want to start actually announcing things a bit more often.

Usually I’m patient with reveals, but you guys got 2 months left. Might be time to start pumping out announcements. 👀 I feel like we should know everything by August for those still on the fence. — Super_Dahveed_64 (@Dahveed64) July 7, 2023



On commenter brings up a good point about all the announcements arriving on top of each other if they keep stalling.

The build up is fun but dumping all the houses on one day is dumb and I feel like that’s what’s gonna happen — donald (@DCapeau) July 7, 2023

This comment made me laugh.

Honestly, I do think an announcement is imminent. I get that they are trying to keep people on the hook with anticipation, but I have to wonder if they are starting to push people away somewhat. Thankfully most of us, even those of us getting annoyed, have a sense of humor.

One thing is for sure, come September 1, we will know all. Till then, I make no promises.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!