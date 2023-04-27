The ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie To Be Rated R







As SONY continues to take advantage of their slice of the Marvel’s Universe pie and attempts to green light as many films and television shows as possible, they now appear to try covering as many demographics as possible.



They have the mainline Spider-Man films with secondary characters like Venom having success. But they are also covering animation with the Spider-Verse series and are planning tv shows aimed at teenage audiences with Silk and crime/drama with Spider-Man Noir. Now they want to try an edgier take with one of Spider-Man’s classic adversaries.







During this year’s CinemaCon, SONY revealed that the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film (starring MCU alumni Aaron Taylor-Johnson) would be their first R-Rated Spider-Man series film. No details have been given as to what content labeled the movie with this rating, but it could have to do with excessive use of violence and maybe even gore, as Kraven is a hunter character.



SONY had previously considered an R rating for their Venom films but decided against it, believing it would limit the film’s box office return. Morbius may have also considered an R rating because he was a vampire, but those elements were downplayed for the wide release (which may have hurt its chances in the long run).







Marvel is no stranger to R-rated films, with the Fox-era X-Men films having at least three—2016’s action comedy Deadpool, 2017’s superhero drama Logan and 2018’s follow-up Deadpool 2. There was also the more violent and explicit Netflix Defenders universe.



Marvel does have more hardcore and dark characters like Blade, Ghost Rider, Punisher, and Daredevil. Seeing how Kraven takes on a more violent and darker tone will be interesting.



Are you looking forward to Kraven the Hunter when it releases this October?



