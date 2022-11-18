The Jingle Cruise Experience Returns To Walt Disney World

The Holidays are in full swing at The Walt Disney World Resort, and with that come some fun and festive Holiday Overlays at various attractions around the resort. One of these overlays overtakes the look of the historic Jungle Cruise attraction in Adventureland. Rethemed and renamed, the Jingle Cruise this festive boat ride takes guests around the same spots but with some new theming and jokes.

Skippers on the Jingle Cruise boats are now decked out in their finest Skipper Santa hats that match the colors and intricate designs of the costumes. Additionally, all of the boats have been renamed to Holiday themed names such as Wassail Wanda, Fruitcake Zelda, and Poinsettia Sal, to name a few.

The Walt Disney World website describes the Jingle Cruise as:

“During the holiday season, the beloved Jungle Cruise experience is transformed into the Jingle Cruise—a festive-yet-familiar adventure from stem to stern!

Join the homesick Jungle Cruise skippers as they set out on a holly, jolly journey packed with silly shenanigans. The boathouse and beyond are decked out with merry décor that’s been mailed to the skippers or that they’ve created themselves. They’re even unwrapping a few holiday jokes to help everyone get in the spirit.”

While on our tour, we could see holiday décor added throughout most areas of the attraction. Skippers added dad like jokes about Christmas throughout the Jingle Cruise tour. Explorers throughout the attractions are wearing Santa hats.

I have to note that one of the best parts about the Jungle Cruise is seeing the backside of water. On this tour, our skipper not only showed us the backside of water, but also showed us adjacent to the backside of water, the front side of rock.

I enjoy the Jingle Cruise every year. It is a fun departure from the Jungle Cruise that operates year round. What truly makes the attraction are the skippers and their show.

Have you been on the Jingle Cruise? Let us know in the comments.