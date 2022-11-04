The Hip Hop Nutcracker Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has a whole Christmas line-up ready for its subscribers. Holiday classics and some new Holiday shows will drop soon on Disney+.

One of those new Holiday shows will be The Hip Hop Nutcracker featuring Rev Run of Rum DMC. The film is inspired by the live stage show touring the nation with the same name. Directed by Nikki Parsons, this new Holiday film will be a Disney+ Original exclusive to the streaming service.

Set in New York City, The Hip Hop Nutcracker follows Maria-Clara, played by Caché Melvin, whose parents, played by real-life married couple Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, are constantly fighting. This is affecting Maria-Clara negatively. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together with the help of some special, new friends. A Magic toy maker named Drosselmeyer, played by Comfort Fedoke, and the Nutcracker, played by Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall help Maria-Clara on her quest. Maria-Clara goes from the streets of New York City to magical realms to find the key to unlocking her Christmas wish, fighting mice and toy soldiers along the way.

This original film brings along dance royalty to choreograph and join the cast. Many of the starring cast like Allison and Stephen Boss, to Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall, and many of the choreographers have been featured on the Fox reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. Mikhail Baryshnikov, ballet royalty, will also appear in The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Famed Hip Hop dance group, the Jabbawockeez also appear in the magical snowflakes.

Choreographers involved in the project include, NappyTabs, Hokuto “HOK” Konishi, Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Dustman, Luther Brown, D-Trix and Jennifer Weber. All very well-known choreographers in the dance world.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will be released on Disney+ on November 25th, 2022. See the trailer below:

