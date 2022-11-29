The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Meant To ‘Trojan Horse’ The Third Film

If you have watched ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ on Disney+ you’ve likely noticed a new cast member and some relationship changes. There is a reason for all of this according to director James Gunn.

I will tell you now that Gunn’s quote further down in the article does contain spoilers. Proceed if you do not care about spoilers.

The show is meant to be a holiday special and it does bring back the humor we usually associate with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, but it’s also a way for Gunn to fill viewers in on some important facts before they watch the highly anticipated third film.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gunn talked about the inclusion of a new character and a new ship. How they are living in Knowhere and the relationship reveal that is made in the show. It’s all meant to be a “Trojan Horse” for the upcoming film.

(Gunn’s following quote contains some spoilers.)

“You’re obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You’re gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They’ve got a new ship called the Bowie. They’ve got a dog is part of their crew now, who has telekinesis, named Cosmo. So, where you get to learn all that, and then there’s a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You’re gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Vol. 3, so I don’t have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it.”

Since the holiday special was filmed at the same time as the third movie Gunn used it to explain some things he won’t have to waste time explaining in the film. Making the holiday special a “must watch” before the third film.

When watching the special I mentioned the same think to my husband. It felt like they were using the holiday special to reveal certain things before the third film. While I liked the holiday special and it was fun, it did seem like it was made as a way to explain things ahead of the film.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is now streaming on Disney+ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3″ will release in theaters on May 5, 2023.

