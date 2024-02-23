The Grand Cottage and Easter Egg Displays Are Returing To Walt Disney World







Easter is a bit earlier this year, and those visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will soon have a chance to visit the Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, as well as the Easter egg displays at other deluxe resorts, including Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club, and Disney’s Contemporary Resorts.

The Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

This is the third year for the location that sells amazing holiday-themed treats. It will reopen on March 3 and will run through April 1, 2024.

Treats will include:

Bunny Pop Flower Pot : Chocolate flower pot filled with jelly beans and three chocolate bunny pops (New)

: Chocolate flower pot filled with jelly beans and three chocolate bunny pops Fruity Cereal Mickey Pop : Mickey-shaped fruity cereal crisped treat

: Mickey-shaped fruity cereal crisped treat The Easter Treat Box : Dark chocolate filled bunny, carrot blondie pop, marshmallow pop, carrot cake chocolate bark, confetti pop, and meringue nests

: Dark chocolate filled bunny, carrot blondie pop, marshmallow pop, carrot cake chocolate bark, confetti pop, and meringue nests Easter Marshmallow Pop: Three large marshmallows dipped in a yellow chocolate coating topped with Easter quins

Three large marshmallows dipped in a yellow chocolate coating topped with Easter quins Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup : Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and cookies ‘n cream pieces with springtime décor (Plant-based)

: Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and cookies ‘n cream pieces with springtime décor The Grand Egg: White chocolate egg filled with jelly beans sprayed in spring colors

If you are at the Gasparilla Island Grill you can also buy the Bunny Burrow Dirt cup and Fruity Cereal Mickey Pop from March 3 through April 1.

As part of the event, eggs designed by culinary teams will be on display at the Grand Floridian Resort, the Contemporary Resort, the Yacht Club Resort, and the Beach Club Resort.

Here are some examples from previous years:

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort will also offer a new Moana-inspired egg display, and Disney’s Beach Club Resort will have a display based on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

It all starts on March 3!

