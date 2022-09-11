The Gargoyles Video Game From 1995 Is Getting A Remaster

The 16-Bit video game based on the classic Disney animated series Gargoyles is getting a remaster for modern consoles. It was announced at the recent D23 Expo that the 1995 video game released for the Sega Genesis (AKA Mega Drive) will be returning via Empty Clip Studios.







The Gargoyles television series ran from 1994 – 1997 and consisted of two main seasons with the third season being dubbed The Goliath Chronicles. The series was part of the Disney Afternoon program block and was seen as Disney’s answer to Bruce Timm’s Batman the Animated Series.



The show’s popularity of course lead to plenty of merchandising from toys, to shirts, to school supplies and even video games. The game was developed by Disney Interactive and was exclusive to the Sega Genesis. A Super Nintendo version was planned but ultimately ended up canceled.



The game follows Goliath as he is trying to stop Demona from using the Eye of Odin for her own selfish gains. The game consists of five levels of action packed platforming and combat. Any fan of the show would definitely enjoy the game.









The remaster for the Gargoyles game is said to be in a similar style as the recent remasters of Aladdin, The Lion King and The Jungle Book under the ‘Disney Classic Games’ banner by Digital Eclipse.



The game’s developers, Empty Clip Studios, is known for games like Streets of Kamurocho, NHL 94′ Rewind and A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV. This will be the company’s first remaster of a classic game.



Sadly no release date has been given, but we can assume the game will release on most major platforms including PS5/PS4, XB1/Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.



With the continued success of re-releases of classic Disney video games on modern system perhaps there will be more in the future. Perhaps the 16-Bit Pinocchio game, or the two 16-bit Beauty and the Beast games, or the various Mickey Mouse games.



What classic Disney games do you want to see get a remaster?



Source: Nintendo Life