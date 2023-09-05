The Galactic Starcruiser May Soon Be Gone, But The Farewell Merchandise Lives On







It may be too late to book a journey on the failed Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, but you can always pick up a commemorative t-shirt to remember this odd immersive resort experiment.

Disney Food Blog has created a Farewell Voyage Tour celebrating the end of the Halcyon. This piece of clothing features singer/songwriter Gaya and her fellow musician Ouannii.

Remember that the Farewell Voyage tee is not an officially licensed piece of Disney or Lucasfilm merchandise. Regardless, it looks good. However, it does remind us all of how limited the overall immersion of this expensive retreat was … and why it failed.

The short-sleeve T-shirt is available in black or white. Sizing availability is as follows: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. I wonder which size will sell out first.

Farewell Voyage Tour shirts are made from “100% ring-spun cotton,” although “fiber content may vary for different colors.”

As of writing this, the Starcruiser shirt is on sale. While it usually retails for $31.99, it is currently $26.99.

In May of this year, Disney announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would shut down after less than two years of being open. The final voyages will take place at the end of September, but Disney stopped taking reservations in late May due to high demand.

In 2021, we covered some exclusive news regarding the stage show where Kylo Ren and the First Order would board the Halcyon. Thanks to our insider, we learned that Rey would show up and battle it out with Chewbacca in tow. It was also revealed that guests would be in “danger” of having a space chandelier dropped on them, and the entire fight would contain lots of special effects.

Sadly, the sequel trilogy characters don’t have the same mass appeal as Lucas’s original core heroes and villains. The Galactic Starcruiser was just too expensive for the average person and only offered a one-and-done experience that made repeat visits useless.

[Source: Disney Food Blog]