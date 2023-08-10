The Emmys Are Delayed Until 2024 Over Strikes in Hollywood







Due to the current writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, the Primetime Emmy Awards are now delayed until next year.

Instead of being held on September 18, 2024, the Primetime Emmy Award show ceremony will be held on January 15, 2024, from 8-11 PM EST.

The Creative Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in LA and will air live on January 6, 2024, and January 7, 2024. An edited show will be aired on January 13, 2024, at 8PM EST.

This is the 75th Anniversary of the Emmy Awards, that honor actors, directors, writers, and other craftspeople who work on the shows and films we enjoy.

Lately, like the Oscars, viewership has not been what it once was for these events. Audiences are not as interested in these shows as they once were, and I think many feel they are out of touch.

The Walt Disney Company received 163 Prime Time Emmy nominations across its network of channels. Disney’s streaming services alone earned a total of 104 nominations. Hulu received 64 nominations, and Disney+ received 40 nominations.

Other nominations went to ABC (28 nominations), Disney Branded Television (8 nominations), FX (37 nominations), National Geographic (8 nominations), ABC News received its first nominations (3 nominations.)

