The Electric Mayhem Is Here! Super7 Launches A Muppets ReAction Line!







Earlier this year, we covered the release of two special edition Muppets ReAction figures from Super7. We had wondered at that time if we’d see the entire band make an appearance, and today we got our answer.

Super7 has just announced that all six original band members of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are officially the first wave of The Muppets ReAction figures. Can you picture that?

You don’t need to because we’ve got the photos of the new action figures below!

Wave 1 consists of the following Muppets:

Each band member comes with his/her respective instrument. Scooter comes with nothing at all, oddly. You’d think Super7 would give this Muppet a clipboard or something. After all, he is the band’s road manager and the man with the van.

“It’s time to play the music! It’s time to light the lights! It’s time to meet Disney’s The Muppets 3.75″ scale ReAction Figure lineup! With Dr. Teeth, Janice, Floyd, Zoot, Animal, and their road manager, Scooter, this groovy group is ready to play gigs in Muppets collections everywhere! These Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem Band figures hit all the right notes with fans of every age and are ready to become the house band of your ReAction Figure collection!”

If you want to get nitpicky, this isn’t the entirety of The Electric Mayhem. Over the years, a couple of Muppets have come and gone from the group, including Lips and Clifford. I’m sure they’ll show up in later waves.

The glitter versions of Animal and Dr. Teeth are still available. Click here to check them out.

Who are some lesser-known Muppets you’d like to see made into ReAction figures? Personally, I’ve always been a big fan of Crazy Harry and Lew Zealand. Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

[Source: Super7]