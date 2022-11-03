The Edison Will Host A “Thanksgiving Feast” at Disney Springs

If you happen to be in the Walt Disney World area on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, you might want to consider visiting The Edison, in Disney Springs, for your holiday “feast.” The price is $39 for adults and $18 for children (9 and under.)
The classic Thanksgiving meal will feature the traditional holiday turkey and sides along with the “full menu of crafted cocktails and elevated American cuisine will be available, with fan-favorites such as the DB Clothesline Candied Bacon, The Edison Burger and the Queen Cut Prime Rib.”
Here is a look at the Thanksgiving menu:
- THANKSGIVING MENU
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast
- Mashed Potatoes
- Stuffing
- Green Beans
- Cranberry Sauce
- Turkey Gravy
- Dinner Rolls
- Vegetable of the Day
- Roasted Yams
Reservations for Thanksgiving are “strongly recommended.” You can reserve you spot HERE.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.