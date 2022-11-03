The Edison Will Host A “Thanksgiving Feast” at Disney Springs

If you happen to be in the Walt Disney World area on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, you might want to consider visiting The Edison, in Disney Springs, for your holiday “feast.” The price is $39 for adults and $18 for children (9 and under.)

The classic Thanksgiving meal will feature the traditional holiday turkey and sides along with the “full menu of crafted cocktails and elevated American cuisine will be available, with fan-favorites such as the DB Clothesline Candied Bacon, The Edison Burger and the Queen Cut Prime Rib.”

Here is a look at the Thanksgiving menu:

THANKSGIVING MENU

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast Mashed Potatoes

Stuffing

Green Beans

Cranberry Sauce

Turkey Gravy

Dinner Rolls

Vegetable of the Day

Roasted Yams

Reservations for Thanksgiving are “strongly recommended.” You can reserve you spot HERE.

