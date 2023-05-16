The Edison Disney Springs Salmon Review







Disney Springs at Walt Disney World offers an enormous number of dining options. The Edison Disney Springs brings a unique theme to the mix of table service restaurants at Walt Disney World. One of the reliable entrees at The Edison is the Salmon, which we recently ordered there.

You need something unique about your restaurant to stand out at Walt Disney World. The Edison, run by the Patina Restaurant Group, manages to enlighten guests with their menu and entertainment. The Edison builds off the background of the lightbulb inventor, Thomas Edison. By using unique and exposed lighting, featured metal designs, and gothic sophistication, the 1920s charm shines through. The prohibition era vibe also gets conveyed at this table service restaurant.

The Edison Disney Springs Menu

An entrée that has been on The Edison’s menu for some time is the Salmon. With menu items like DB ‘Clothesline Candied Bacon and the plant-based Prohibition Chili Burger, an entrée called “Salmon” looks unassuming. However, guests should not let that name steer them away from this entrée.

The Salmon entrée costs $32. That price point for this type of entrée in the world’s theme park capital is not too bad. The menu description reads, “grilled salmon, crushed marble roasted potatoes, braised Swiss chard with bacon, topped with a citrus herb butter.”

The salmon is grilled at a medium level. The overall presentation earns good marks. Sure, it could be better, but the chefs want the salmon to shine with this dish. We felt the potatoes came well prepared but would have preferred more seasoning with those. Still, the softness of the mashed roasted potatoes works very well in combination with the rest of the meal. Based on all the varieties of flavors with the Salmon entrée, we think a small refreshing salad with this would cap it off nicely.

Still, on the positive side, the salmon arrives at the table very tender, even on the edges. The salmon brought a consistent flavor throughout the meal. The overly dry factor sometimes seen with salmon entrees did not happen in our experience. We found the salmon enjoyable. We suggest taking a small portion of each component of the entrée in every bite. The flavors mesh well and enhance the overall dining experience.

Our service was excellent during this meal, also adding to the overall experience. On this occasion, we went during lunchtime hours, so the nighttime entertainment was not happening. At night, The Edison comes alive with the 1920’s era vibe.

Though we doubt The Edison will become our go-to table service option at Disney Springs, the Salmon entrée makes a solid choice if dining here. We also visited another Patina Restaurant Group Disney Spring table service restaurant, Morimoto Asia. You can read about our experience in this review. As always, eat like you mean it!