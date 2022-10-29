The Edison at Disney Springs To Offer Mixology Series in November

Next month the Edison, located at Disney Springs, will offer three nights for their “Mixology series:” November 9, 16 and 23rd from 6 PM – 8 PM. Tickets will be limited and you must be 21 or older to purchase them. The events will be held on the Lake Side Patio unless the weather prohibits the event from being outside, then it will be moved indoors.
The focus of November’s “Mixology Series” is Gin.
“Take a step sideways from the norm and immerse yourself into a Gin world at The Edison. Our expert mixologist, Talon, will challenge your taste buds to a delectable duel with his unique mindset and custom creations.”
Each night will feature different featured cocktails and “bites.”
November 9TH
COCKTAILS
“Tears of Dawn”
Hendrick’s Gin, Grand Marnier, St. Germain, Honey, Orgeat, Lemonade, Lime Juice
“All Chromed Up”
Hendrick’s Gin, Ketel One Cucumber & Mint Botanical, Malibu
BITES
Coconut Shrimp, Sticky Rice and an Anise Dressing
Mahi Tacos, Cabbage Slaw, Citrus Almond Crema
Featured Spirit
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
• Hendrick’s Gin
November 16TH
COCKTAILS
“Improved 75”
Hendrick’s Orbium, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon Juice, Domaine Brut, Lucid Absinthe spritz
“Edgerunner”
Hendrick’s Orbium, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Lazzaroni Amaretto, Peychaud’s Bitters, Fentimans Curiosity Cola
BITES
Poached White Fish, Fennel Salad and an Anise Dressing
Fudge Brownie, Amaretto Ice Cream with Caramel
Spirit Used
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
• Hendrick’s Orbium
November 23RD
COCKTAILS
“Brain Dance”
Hendrick’s Neptunia, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Housemade Blueberry Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice
“GT2: Gin Tonic Tamarind”
Hendrick’s Neptunia, Tonic, Tamarind Cordial
BITES
Blueberry BBQ Riblets with Pineapple Ginger Relish
Stewed Chickpeas with Tamarind Sauce and Chili Oil
Spirit Used
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
• Hendrick’s Neptunia
Tickets must be purchased separately for each event and will cost $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. You do not need to attend all three weekends to participate
You can reserve your space HERE.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.