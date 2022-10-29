The Edison at Disney Springs To Offer Mixology Series in November

Next month the Edison, located at Disney Springs, will offer three nights for their “Mixology series:” November 9, 16 and 23rd from 6 PM – 8 PM. Tickets will be limited and you must be 21 or older to purchase them. The events will be held on the Lake Side Patio unless the weather prohibits the event from being outside, then it will be moved indoors.

The focus of November’s “Mixology Series” is Gin.

“Take a step sideways from the norm and immerse yourself into a Gin world at The Edison. Our expert mixologist, Talon, will challenge your taste buds to a delectable duel with his unique mindset and custom creations.”

Each night will feature different featured cocktails and “bites.”

November 9TH

COCKTAILS

“Tears of Dawn”

Hendrick’s Gin, Grand Marnier, St. Germain, Honey, Orgeat, Lemonade, Lime Juice

“All Chromed Up”

Hendrick’s Gin, Ketel One Cucumber & Mint Botanical, Malibu

BITES

Coconut Shrimp, Sticky Rice and an Anise Dressing

Mahi Tacos, Cabbage Slaw, Citrus Almond Crema

Featured Spirit

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

• Hendrick’s Gin

November 16TH

COCKTAILS

“Improved 75”

Hendrick’s Orbium, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon Juice, Domaine Brut, Lucid Absinthe spritz

“Edgerunner”

Hendrick’s Orbium, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Lazzaroni Amaretto, Peychaud’s Bitters, Fentimans Curiosity Cola

BITES

Poached White Fish, Fennel Salad and an Anise Dressing

Fudge Brownie, Amaretto Ice Cream with Caramel

Spirit Used

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

• Hendrick’s Orbium

November 23RD

COCKTAILS

“Brain Dance”

Hendrick’s Neptunia, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Housemade Blueberry Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice

“GT2: Gin Tonic Tamarind”

Hendrick’s Neptunia, Tonic, Tamarind Cordial

BITES

Blueberry BBQ Riblets with Pineapple Ginger Relish

Stewed Chickpeas with Tamarind Sauce and Chili Oil

Spirit Used

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

• Hendrick’s Neptunia

Tickets must be purchased separately for each event and will cost $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. You do not need to attend all three weekends to participate

You can reserve your space HERE.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!