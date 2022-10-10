The Droids From ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Get The Hot Toys Treatment

Hot Toys has announced a trio of droids straight out of Peli Motto’s garage on Tattooine. R5-D4, a Pit Droid, and BD-72 get getting the high-end collectible treatment. Lots of details, accessories, and articulation is what we can expect, but in reality, these figures are only accessories for your Mandalorian 1/6th scale figure.

Surprisingly, the R5-D4 unit has no light-up features. BD-72 also lacks any LED light effects, even though it appears the figure should. Regardless, the whole set is available for pre-order now at Sideshow. The trio of droids will cost $265, and they’re expected to arrive between July 2023 and December 2023.

The highlight of The Book of Boba Fett was everything not directly associated with the fabled bounty hunter. Yes, even Peli Motto’s garage exploits were far more entertaining than the tame and mopey Fett. I never thought I’d see the day when Boba Fett sucked…

The 1/6th scale R5-D4™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of R5-D4 in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

– Beautifully crafted mechanical body in red, blue and white applied with subtle weathering effects

– Approximately 20cm tall

– Greatly detailed mechanical construction with 7 points of articulations

– Special features including:

– Head supports 360° horizontal rotation

– One (1) pair of articulated terrain tread legs

– One (1) articulated and retractable center tread leg

– Highly accurate mechanical body design

Accessories:

– Two (2) styles of interchangeable antennas

– One (1) bad motivator

– One (1) restraining bolt (with magnetic function)

– One (1) hologram projector

The 1/6th scale Pit Droid™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Pit Droid in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

– Gorgeously detailed mechanical body in reddish brown applied with subtle weathering effects

– Approximately 22cm tall

– Sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure with 18 points of articulations

– Special features including:

– One (1) pair of articulated mechanical graspers

– Highly accurate mechanical body design

– Enhanced articulation on waist which allows movement including 360° horizontal spin

The 1/6th scale BD-72™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of BD-72 in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

– Beautifully crafted mechanical body in greyish white applied with subtle weathering effects

– Highly accurate mechanical body design including robotic lens, and wire details

– Approximately 8cm tall

– Sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure with 8 points of articulations

[Source: Hot Toys]