The Disney100 View-Master 3-D is a Blast From the Past!







The Disney100 celebrations and merchandise may be wrapping up, but not before we get another retro blast from the past! The Mickey Mouse View-Master 3-D has been re-released with a Limited Edition platinum make-over!

The classic toy from Mattel has reappeared on shopDisney with a new coat of platinum paint. It’s still the classic Mickey Mouse design, but this Limited Edition retro toy now sports metallic glasses and nine reels.

Each reel features classic Disney animated feature film moments captured using sculptures rather than stills from the following movies:

Peter Pan

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree

Cinderella

Fellow Floridians can find the Disney100 View-Master at Walt Disney World, according to WDW News Today. Why wait for shipping when you can go to the Magic Kingdom?

“Relive classic Disney moments in dynamic three-dimensional scenes with our Mickey Mouse-shaped View-Master 3D viewer. This limited release edition features exclusive ”platinum” finish metallic glasses to commemorate Disney’s 100th Anniversary. The Disney Collector Set includes nine vintage View-Master reels featuring Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. Add a whole new dimension to family entertainment with this visual treat!“

The Limited Edition Disney100 View-Master will come with the following for $39.99:

Sculpted Mickey Mouse viewer

Exclusive ”platinum” finish glasses on Mickey

Includes three vintage View-Master 3D reel sets of three reels each

Each reel features seven scenes

Features Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree

Vintage reel packet reproductions

Insert reel into viewer and pull lever to advance to the next slide

Boxed gift set

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections

If you’re not looking to spend $39.99, a less flashy version of the Mickey Mouse View-Master is available for $19.99 on Amazon. It contains different reels, but it’s the same toy.

Or, if you want the genuine article from years past, check out eBay. Surprisingly, the View-Masters are around the same price, and you can pick up several reels that have not been re-released.

[Source: shopDisney]

[Source: WDW News Today]

[Source: eBay]