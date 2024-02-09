The Disney Villain Wedding Dresses for 2024 Are Super Hot!







Last week, we covered the Disney Princess bridal gowns, which were pretty cool. But the Disney Villain Wedding Dresses are way better!

Allure Bridals, the company behind the Princess versions, has just announced 2024’s Disney Villain Wedding Dresses collection. Kick those “I want” needy girls to the side and take control in these lavish black gowns!

Brides who like the baddies more than the goodies can pick from the following legendary Disney Villians:

Ursula

Maleficent

Jafar (uh, ok)

Evil Queen (Queen Grimhilde)

Evil Queen w/ Cape (Queen Grimhilde)

The Jafar and Ursula gowns don’t bear much in common with their associated Villains, but both versions of the Evil Queen and Maleficent are gorgeous.

The pronounced embroidery pattern on Queen Grimhilde’s dress is beautiful, and the cape gives it that extra regal oomph. But it’s not my favorite of the bunch.

If I were to get married again, I’d demand that my bride wear the Maleficent dress. You cannot top the badass villain from Sleeping Beauty. The dark green flames make the gown stunning!

Ladies, that is an open invitation to send wedding proposals my way. Who doesn’t want to get married to the best entertainment journalist in the business?

Even if you’re lucky groom-to-be isn’t me, picking one of these dresses will undoubtedly make your wedding even more memorable. That is if you can afford it.

As with all of these Disney wedding dresses, pricing and sizing will have to be done by your local wedding dress retailer. However, we do know what sizes these Disney Villain wedding dresses are available in:

What do you think of the Disney Villain wedding dresses? Have you purchased an official Disney wedding dress in the past? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: Allure Bridals]