The Disney Princess Diet Is Trending Again But What Is It?







The Disney Princess Diet is where you eat as a particular Disney Princess would have eaten. There have been several versions of this “diet” that base what you should eat on what Disney princesses ate during their films.

Given that most of the time, they don’t focus on eating, they often go by stereotypes or inferences. I would not recommend most of these diets. That being said, some focus on the culture a fairy tale comes from, and you eat traditional food each day. Those ones would be a fun experiment, and I would recommend them over others.

Here is an example of an extreme one that I would not recommend.

Ariel (What you eat for one day)

Seaweed or anything featuring seaweed as a key ingredient.

or

Water because she’s skinny. So “water fasting.”

Snow White (What you eat for a day)

You eat only apples. Doesn’t matter which color, but you must eat at least two but no more than six.

Cinderella (What you eat for a day) This one goes by how many bites of food you can have for each meal.

Breakfast: a cup of tea and 3 bites of anything

Lunch: 5 bites of anything

Dinner: 5 bites of anything

Mulan (What you eat for a day)

Breakfast: Green or black tea (no sugar, no milk)

Lunch: One cup of cooked white rice

Dinner: A can of salmon or tuna Rapunzel (What you eat for a day) The first thing you do is eat a spoonful of honey. Then, you can only have 500 calories for the day. This, of course, is a bit extreme, but there are other ones that focus more on the culture and are far more reasonable. They also include other princesses like Elsa, Anna, Jasmine, Tiana, Belle, etc.) There are some more reasonable cookbooks with healthy options out there you can find recipes that remind you of different princesses or you could buy the cookbook focused on healthy Disney Princess treats. Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook – $15.99 “Kids will be inspired to learn kitchen skills and make healthy, delicious treats with the magic of Disney Princesses! The first official Disney cookbook to showcase healthy cooking, Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook offers more than 50 easy-to-make recipes for kid-friendly treats and snacks. It also includes tips for kitchen safety and lots of fun facts about nutrition and fitness.

EXPLORE 50+ RECIPES: Lots of ideas for delicious and healthy treats!

BUILD HEALTHY HABITS: Cooking introduces kids to a variety of foods, which has been shown to help develop healthy habits.

LEARN NUTRITION FACTS: Kids will learn the information they need to make good food choices."