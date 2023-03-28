The Disney Culling Begins With Executives from Hulu , 20th Television and Freeform







The dreaded Disney layoffs have started, and some executives for Hulu and Freeform are the first to go as consolidation measures have kicked in at Disney TV, Hulu, Freeform, and FX under Carol Turner.

Turner, the Executive Vice President and Head of Production for ABC Signature, will now have a more significant role with Network and Platform Production Scripted Television for Disney Entertainment will be consolidated under her. Nissa Diederich, 20th Television Executive Vice President and Head of Production, and Nick Lombardo, FX Senior Vice President and Head of Production, will report to her.

According to Deadline, restructuring has led to the removal of Mark Levenstein, Senior Vice President, Production for Hulu, and Jayne Bieber, Senior Vice President, Production Management & Operations for Freeform. Elizabeth Newman, Vice President of Development at 20th Television overseeing the Creative Acquisitions for Disney Television, will leave as that department has been removed.

At least one of these executives was with the Walt Disney Company for 14 years.

I'm sure more layoff announcements will be reported throughout the week. Bob Iger has said three rounds of layoffs will come, with the first round happening in the next four days. A large round will occur in April, and a third round will occur before summer. Source: Deadline