The Disney College Program is Accepting 2024 Applications!







College students, it’s that time of the year! The Disney College Program is accepting applications for the 2024 internships!

We saw the news pop up on Click Orlando and the Disney Careers website. The internship allows students to spend 4-8 months working for The Walt Disney Company while making $16 per hour. That’s not too bad.

Regardless of how much you like or dislike Disney, the opportunity does open up several avenues for future careers. As someone who has been a contractor for the company, I know it can be pretty lucrative.

2024 students can be housed at Flamingo Crossings Village near Walt Disney World. However, it does not look like The Mouse is comping the bill for the accomodations.

Even so, there are several perks that could even out paying for rent and working directly in WDW:

Get paid on a weekly basis

Receive complimentary theme park admission

Have access to cast-exclusive discounts

Access free transportation to work locations and nearby shopping or dining

Live in an innovative apartment community

To be eligible for the Disney College Program, students must meet the following requirements:

At least 18 years of age at time of application.

Currently enrolled and taking classes at an accredited U.S.* college, university or higher education program OR have graduated from an accredited U.S.* college, university or higher education program within 24 months of the application posting date.

Must have completed as least one semester at an accredited U.S.* college, university, or higher education program by the time of program arrival.

Possess unrestricted U.S. work authorization for the duration of the program. Disney does not sponsor visas for the College Program.

Meet any individual school requirements (GPA, grade level, etc.), if applicable.

Former Disney College Program participants must wait four months after their last departure before applying.

Do you think the College Program is worth it? Did you participate in it before? Let us know!

[Source: Click Orlando]

[Source: Disney Careers Website]