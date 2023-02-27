The Concept Maquette of Grogu Can Now Be Yours!







If it weren’t for Grogu, The Mandalorian might not have been the hit it turned out to be. Unfortunately, considering how audiences reacted to him, Disney dropped the ball on Grogu merchandise, releasing only a few items based on concept art rather than the screen-used puppet.

Those who loved that early version of Grogu will be happy to hear that the original concept maquette created by Alzmann and Tony Mcvey can now be yours! Short, green, and looking more like Yoda than the final version, the resin Grogu statue is a must-have for Star Wars collectors.

Baby Yoda stands 7.5″ tall and has plaques signed by the artists responsible for his creation. If you want proto-Grogu, he’ll set you back $549. Reservations will be taken up to March 1st, the day Regal Robot will announce the edition size. Shipping is not included and will be an additional $24.99.

I think the original concept has more personality than the puppet we got when The Mandalorian aired in 2019. His eyes look like they can express more, and his stubby body is adorable.

When you order the Lil’ Smack’ems maquette, it will come with the following:

Limited Edition (edition size will be announced on March 15th)

1:1 scale to the original maquette

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from original molds

Plaques hand-signed signed by concept artist, Christian Alzmann & sculptor Tony Mcvey

Includes 2D print based on the original concept art

Includes black wood display base

Hand painted, making each a unique work of art

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

The previous maquette we covered from Regal Robot was when it announced the 1:1 scale Salacious Crumb statue. In comparison, Grogu is a lot more budget-friendly. Crumb was going for $4K.

What do you think of the Grogu concept? Was he cuter as a stubbier, wrinklier character? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

[Souce: Regal Robot]