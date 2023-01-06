The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Coming From Hot Toys!

General Kenobi! Hot Toys has announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi, as he appeared in The Clone Wars, is the next Star Wars premium action figure to be added to the company’s massive catalog. The best thing about this figure is that a clone-trooper helmet is included as a swappable head. There’s just something about the combination of clone trooper armor, Jedi robes, and a lightsaber. I always found the visual striking.

Unlike the previously announced Mace Windu figure, Obi-Wan’s armor does not look removable. At least, you can’t easily convert this figure into a standard Revenge of the Sith Kenobi. The famed Jedi General is not yet available for pre-order, but he should be soon, thanks to Sideshow Collectibles.

Expect Obi-Wan to show up during the first half of 2024.

General Obi-Wan Kenobi will come with the following:

– Newly painted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

– Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, beard, and skin texture

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30.5 cm tall

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

– One (1) gesture left hand

– One (1) binoculars holding right hand

– One (1) relaxed left hand

– One (1) open left hand

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) brown colored cape

– One (1) white colored chest guard

– One (1) pair of white colored shoulder guards

– One (1) beige colored tunic

– One (1) black colored under-tunic

– One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like belt

– One (1) pair of white-colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) LED-lighted blue lightsaber (blue light, power operated)

– One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

– One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

– One (1) Clone Trooper helmet

– One (1) hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker

– One (1) holocaster

– One (1) pair of binoculars

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

[Source: Hot Toys]