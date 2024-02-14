The Cast Of Marvel’s Fantastic Four Has Been Revealed and Yes Pedro Pascal Is Mr. Fantastic







It seems that Marvel has revealed the cast of the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film. Yes, they cast Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, which we figured would be the case after the leaks.

The other three characters are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The announcement came via an Instagram post on the Marvel account:

I am not sold on Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. I don’t think he is right for the character, but that’s just me.

The film is set to release on July 25, 2025, and will be directed by Matt Shakman. The script was written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, along with Josh Friedman.

