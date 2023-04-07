‘The Best Flight Ever’ Supporting Critically Ill Children







“The Best Flight Ever” will be a one-of-a-kind chartered plane from New York to Orlando to fulfill “wishes” for critically ill children on April 12.

Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, The Walt Disney Company, and The Points Guy are coming together to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses ahead of World Wish Day, the anniversary of the “Wish” that inspired the organization’s founding more than 40 years ago. On Wednesday, April 12, 27 wish families will board The Best Flight Ever. This chartered plane will take them to Orlando and eventually Give Kids the World Village and Walt Disney World Resort.

In-Flight Experience

The Best Flight Ever will offer a memorable in-flight experience and magical moments provided by American Airlines. Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, will serve as onboard emcee. In addition to interactive games, a special snack menu, and surprise moments, the flight will feature live entertainment from Michael James Scott, starring as Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway. Scott will host a sing-along with the wish kids and their families.

“As a lover of travel, long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish, and firm believer in using travel as a force for good, I’m thrilled to be hosting The Best Flight Ever alongside Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, and Disney. Travel has the power to enrich lives, and I’m honored to be working with these brands to share the joy of travel with so many deserving children and families,” said Brian Kelly, Founder at The Points Guy.

Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish has been built and shaped by volunteers, fundraisers, donors, and advocates who support the mission. This chartered flight for wish children and their families begins with a pre-fight celebration at John F. Kennedy International Airport. This celebration comes complete with a breakfast bar and a special send-off by supporters who make wishes possible. The chartered “Wish” flight will land at Orlando International Airport. Families will then be welcomed by volunteers cheering their arrival.

After arrival, the families will enjoy a welcome reception at Give Kids The World Village. This resort provides all the families need for their stay. In addition, the brand new “Olivia’s Oasis” is scheduled to open on April 12th at Give Kids the World Village.

All the children’s wishes involve visiting Walt Disney World Resort. With Make-A-Wish, Disney has helped grant more than 145,000 life-changing wishes like these since 1980.

A Wish

“A wish can be transformational not only for wish children, but it also changes hundreds of other lives, creating connection and inspiring generosity and kindness within communities,” said Leslie Motter, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Together, American Airlines, Disney, and The Points Guy are giving wish families a chance to make new memories away from hospital rooms and let wish kids be kids, which provides hope, strength and joy for children undergoing difficult medical treatments.”

Airlines Miles

Make-A-Wish needs almost 3 billion airline miles and points to fulfill travel wishes for children battling critical illnesses annually. This makes up an essential resource to grant the wish of every eligible child waiting. As the organization’s longest-standing airline partner, American Airlines generously donated the chartered aircraft and continues to make millions of AAdvantage Miles available yearly for wish travel.

“Through this special flight experience, we hope these kids and their families can disconnect from their worries back home to feel the joy of travel and the full support of our team members,” said Caroline Clayton, vice president of communications and marketing at American Airlines. “As the longest-standing airline partner of Make-A-Wish, we are humbled to be part of so many unforgettable memories and we look forward to providing our wish families with the best flight ever – no matter where their wishes take them for years to come.”

Throughout April, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are inviting their communities to come together as part of the lead-up to World Wish Day on April 29. The Best Flight Ever functions as a shining example of the impact that is possible when communities unite to make wishes happen.

Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, Disney, and The Points Guy invite anyone who would like to make a difference in the lives of wish kids to visit the official World Wish Day hub at wish.org/worldwishday to learn more about ways to get involved.