The Amazing Spider-Man Finally Gets His Own S.H.Figuarts Toy

Bandai Spirits has now introduced enough SpiderVerse figures so that we can create our own Venom VS Spider-Men scene without Sony’s help. We may never see all three Spidey’s faces off against the symbiote on film, but we can on our display shelves! Last month we covered Venom, and 2002’s Spidey had joined the S.H.Figuarts line; just this morning, I spotted The Amazing Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts Toy coming up for pre-order at the Big Bad Toy Store. The circle is now complete! Each Spidey now has his own super-articulate figure!

As we’ve come to expect, Garfield’s Spider-Man keeps getting the short end of the stick. This Spidey figure, though $94.99, comes with very few accessories. Aside from the interchangeable heads, he gets one web effect, swappable hands, and a mask. That’s it. No stand, speech bubbles, armature, or anything. Phew. Even the $50-$60 S.H.Figuarts I see at the local hobby shop have more in the box. What’s the deal?

It looks like Bandai still needs to get Sony/Marvel’s approval for Andrew Garfield’s likeness. I think the hair needs a little work, but it really does look like him. Peter 3’s Spidey suit looks perfect, capturing the updated look from Garfield’s second time playing the old Webhead. The texturing on the fabric looks outstanding, but I’m wondering if it’s the light or a type of metallic paint that makes it shine. I don’t remember his second suit being that glossy.

Where would we be today if Alex Kurtzman had not gotten his stink all over the Spider-Man franchise? Would we now be on the fifth or sixth Spidey flick staring Garfield? What do you think of this latest Spider-Man figure from Bandai Spirits? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]