The 2024 Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Dress Collection is Here!







I feel pretty – oh, so pretty! I can only imagine how great I’d look with my hairy shoulders exposed in a 2024 Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Dress.

This year’s collection of gowns takes inspiration from Disney’s princesses, even the ones you wouldn’t imagine wearing a wedding dress. And they’re classy!

I know. I’m surprised, too. It may be the cynic in me, but I was expecting there to be branding somewhere prominent on these wedding dresses.

This year’s collection includes gowns themed after the following legendary characters:

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella

Jasmine

Pocahontas

Rapunzel

Snow White

Tiana

Image Credit: The Walt Disney Company

“In tribute to princesses who dare to dream, Allure Bridals unveils an enchanting and magical collection of gowns inspired by the style and spirit of Disney’s princess characters and their stories, turning fairy tale dreams into reality for today’s brides.“

The gowns are available in two styles. There’s the standard look, but you can get platinum versions of the wedding dresses for a few dollars more.

Seriously, though. I have no idea how much these would cost you. I’m sure Allure Bridals isn’t letting these go cheaply.

You cannot purchase the gowns directly from Disney. You’ll need to find a local retailer. From the few I visited, they don’t list the wedding dress prices online.

However, we do know that each dress is available in sizes 0-30. The train is cathedral-styled.

So, where are the Disney tuxedos? I want a Donald Duck one, which means I don’t have to wear pants.

While I didn’t find any specific Mickey-themed tuxes, I found a collection of ties made with Disney prints via Macy’s.

Disney is missing. Bundling unique Disney Prince formal wear with wedding dresses would be a good idea.

[Source: Disney’s Fairy Tale Website]