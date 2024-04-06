The 1999 Mummy To Return To Theaters For 25th Anniversary







The Universal Monsters brand has had a rather mixed reception over the past 14 years or so. The 2010 remake of The Wolfman was a bomb, 2014’s Dracula Untold underperformed and the 2017 remake of The Mummy killed off the Dark Universe before it even began. However, the 2020 interpretation of The Invisible Man was rather well received and financially successful.



Now, as Universal attempts to reinvigorate the brand with a 2024 The Wolfman film and the Dark Universe section at Epic Universe, a beloved classic will be returning to theaters for its 25th Anniversary. The 1999 versions of The Mummy will be returning to the big screen this April in partnership with AMC.

The 1999 Mummy starred Oscar winner Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz. Set in 1932, the lost city of Hamunaptra is discovered and plundered for its many treasures. Among the decaying buildings and dark hallways rests the mummy of the high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). The explorers accidentally awaken him, and now the vengeful undead will not rest until he has taken back what he believes belongs to him.



The film took heavy inspiration from action films such as Indiana Jones over the traditional horror depiction. The film’s success spawned a franchise with two sequels, a Saturday morning cartoon, and a spin-off series of films following The Scorpion King, which consisted of five installments.







While over the years many fans were sad that there was never a fourth film, rumblings of a return to the series have remained persistent online, especially after Frasier’s 2022 Oscar win.



Nevertheless, 2024 is going to be a big year of re-releases with other films such as Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Shrek 2 and the Spider-Man films all returning to theaters this year.



Are you excited to see The Mummy return to theaters? Will you go see it? Will you bring your Mommy? Let us know.



