Terminator ‘Easter Egg’ in Jurassic Park Tribute Store







The talented teams at Universal Orlando Resort place many “Easter Eggs” in attractions, especially the tribute stores. The “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida offers a unique nod to the history of the movie and the Universal theme park itself.

Universal Orlando Resort fans love to try to figure out the clues left in the tribute stores in preparation for the next version. In case you are unaware, “Tribute Stores” are walkthrough merchandise areas that often offer as much fun for guests as the other theme park attractions.

With all the history of attractions at Universal Orlando Resort and the movie “Jurassic Park,” clever ways to tell stories can be included in this summer’s version of a tribute store. One of those creative ways can be seen in the first room of the store.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

In the first room, guests walk through Universal Orlando Resort’s version of the pre-production process of making the original movie. At one of the prop areas made to look like a 1990s workstation, guests see a poster of “Psycho 2” and some props from the “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” movie.

While Halloween Horror Nights fans desperately wait for announcements about the upcoming houses, some saw the “Psycho 2” poster as a clue. However, the distinctive “Easter Egg” guests may miss revolves around the “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” props.

T-1000

Both props represent the T-1000 from the movie. The T-1000, when that terminator was not in liquid form trying to hunt down his assigned target, has a small model in the “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store. However, the model of the head of the policeman that the T-1000 replaces also sits around this workstation on a filing cabinet. That prop brings the most entertaining “Easter Egg” connecting “Jurassic Park” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

As The Digital Fix puts it,” The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of).” According to several sources, Steve Williams revealed how a CGI model connected these films. Steve Williams, a computer graphics expert who worked on the “Jurassic Park” project, told in an interview for the Disney Plus TV series Light and Magic, that is that the CGI model of Donald Gennaro, the Jurassic Park lawyer, was the same model used in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” as the T-1000.

“The last thing I animated was the rex chasing Jeff Goldblum by that time. It took me five, six days to animate that shot,” Williams explained. “The guy who gets it off the toilet seat the T-1000 with shorts on, that’s the actual data. I just repurposed the data.” So, in a way, the T-Rex from the original “Jurassic Park” movie eats the T-1000 from “Terminator 2” Judgment Day.”

Across the Street From Current Jurassic Park Tribute Store

Across the street from the current “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store resides a fabulous show called “The Bourne Stuntacular.” That show replaced the “Terminator 2: 3D Battle Across Time” show. For Universal Orlando Resort, they will use any chance they can connect the dots. Of course, the Universal team sometimes does things just for their amusement. Personally, we love it!

Who knows if the “Psycho 2” poster means anything related to Halloween Horror Nights. Nevertheless, we can at least connect the dots about the T-1000 prop. The “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store looks magnificent. If you have not visited it, you can glimpse the interior in this article. If you are brave enough to enter this attraction, be careful sitting on the toilet. Of course, we know what happened to Donald Gennaro, the lawyer, and even a terrifying terminator from the future, T-1000.