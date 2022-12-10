Taylor Swift To Write & Direct A Feature Film With Disney

Popular singer and songwriter is moving from music to movies in her first directing role. Announced via Deadline, the popular vocalist will be teaming up with Disney under their Searchlight Pictures branch at 20th Century Studios to both write and direct her first feature film.



Searchlight Pictures presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield had this to say about the announcement:



“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.“







Taylor Swift began her life in the spotlight in the mid 2000s when she was just a teenager. She primarily became known for country and would later mix her style with modern pop music. Some of her biggest hits include 2008’s ‘Fearless’, 2014’s ‘Shake It Off’ and 2017’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.



Across her music career she has become quite the decorated artist, winning a single Emmy Award, 11 Grammy Awards, 40 American Music Awards (A record number), 29 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Country Music Association Awards, 14 MTV Video Music Awards, 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2 Brit Awards and currently hold 84 records in the Guinness Book of World Records.







Fairly recently the singer has been making multiple acting appearances high budget films like 2012’s The Lorax, 2014’s The Giver and 2019’s Cats. Her most recent appearance was in 2022’s Amsterdam, which also happened to be distributed under Searchlight Pictures.



It isn’t known if this recent acting appearance is what lead her to pursuing a directing role with the studio, but it timing does seem to add up so make of it what you will.



Recently she wrote and directed a 14 minute short film All Too Well: The Short Film, it seems after helming that she has the confidence to make her first feature length project.



Nothing is currently known about the film’s premise, story, actors, characters or even the title as the project has just recently been greenlit. Hopefully it will be something that many of her fans will enjoy.



Source: Deadline