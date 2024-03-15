Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Is Now Streaming on Disney+ And Here is The Setlist







Last night at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST, Disney dropped their “Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version)” three-hour special on Disney+. This included four songs from the acoustic version and “Cardigan.”

The footage for the show was filmed last summer at the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium but some songs were cut for the theatrical release. Disney added them back in.

Here are the new songs that were added:

‘I Can See You’

‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

‘Our Song’

‘You Are In Love’

‘Maroon’

‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

The songs are divided by era.

The Full Setlist Includes:

“Lover” Era:

‘Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince’

‘Cruel Summer’

‘The Man’

‘You Need to Calm Down’

‘Lover’

‘The Archer’

“Fearless” Era:

‘Fearless’

‘You Belong With Me’

‘Love Story’

“Evermore” Era:

‘Willow’

‘Marjorie’

‘Champagne Problems’

‘Tolerate It’

“Reputation” Era:

‘Ready for It?’

‘Delicate’

‘Don’t Blame Me’

‘Look What You Made Me Do’

“Speak Now” Era:

‘Enchanted’

‘Long Live’

“Red” Era:

’22′

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘All Too Well’

“Folklore” Era:

‘The 1’

‘Betty’

‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

‘August’

‘Illicit Affairs’

‘My Tears Ricochet’

‘Cardigan’

“1989” Era:

‘Style’

‘Blank Space’

‘Shake It Off’

‘Wildest Dreams’

‘Bad Blood’

Surprise Set:

‘Our Song’ – guitar

‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’- piano

“Midnights” Era:

‘Lavender Haze’

‘Anti-Hero’

‘Midnight Rain’

‘Vigilante Shit’

‘Bejeweled’

‘Mastermind’

‘Karma’

End titles:

‘Long Live (Taylor’s Version)’ which is a studio track.

You can watch “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on Disney+ now.

Source: Just Jared