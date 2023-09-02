Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film Outsells Star Wars: The Force Awakens in One Day Presales







Taylor Swift has announced that there will be a theatrical release of her Eras tour called ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film.’ And it has already been a huge pre-order success.

In one day, the pre-sales for her concert film have hit over $37 million from just Regal, AMC and Cinemark. This pushes past “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the top 24-hour presale spot by almost two times as the “Star Wars” film only did $20 million in one-day presales.

Swift went through AMC to do this film, and AMC is handling the distribution via Variance Films booking. I do appreciate how she did it without going through the big studios and it’s already beating films in just preorders. The current expectation is a $70 million opening on October 13.

According to Deadline Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer, Wanda Gierhart Fearing said:

“The record-breaking advance sales happening at our theaters across the United States for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour showcase the incomparable joy that comes from taking in unbelievable content in an immersive environment together with friends, family and fellow fans. … Her tour’s sensational attraction, which is now continuing across exhibition, drove frenzied traffic to our website and app the moment tickets went on sale, and we are ready for Swifties to be enchanted by this concert film in the unprecedented number of auditoriums we have booked to meet demand for the shared, musical experience.”

I’m curious to see how well this does. Especially since it will bring back fans who already got to see her Era’s tour and give those who couldn’t afford tickets or get tickets a chance to experience it in some way.

