Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Coming Exclusively to Disney+ with Additional Songs







Swifties rejoice! “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is coming exclusively to Disney+ on March 15, 2024 as announced during the Disney investor call.

The phenomenally successful concert film will include five songs that were not included in the theatrical or digital versions. “Cardigan,” from Swift’s 2020 album “Folklore” has been confirmed, but the other four songs are unknown as of this writing.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The Eras Tour is a celebration of Taylor Swift’s career, showcasing songs from across her entire discography. It’s a journey through time, highlighting the distinct musical and thematic periods, or “eras,” of her work. From the country roots of her self-titled debut to the indie-folk reveries of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” the tour is a testament to Swift’s versatility and enduring appeal as an artist.

The Eras Tour movie was initially launched in theaters, offering fans an immersive experience with high-quality sound and visuals that are best appreciated on the big screen. Recognizing the diverse preferences of her fanbase, Swift also made the film available on streaming platforms, ensuring that anyone, anywhere, could partake in this musical journey. This dual-release strategy not only broadened the movie’s accessibility but also underscored Swift’s savvy understanding of the modern media landscape.

Box office performance of the Eras Tour movie has been nothing short of stellar, reflecting Taylor Swift’s massive global fanbase and the high demand for her content. The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert film of all-time, earning $261.6 million worldwide.

Given the popularity of this film, Disney scored a major coup against their competitors by being able to not only secure the streaming rights, but by being able to secure an exclusive version of the film for Disney+.